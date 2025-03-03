Breaking: Anti-DEI bill passes Georgia committee, setting up likely Senate fight
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jimmy Johnson announces retirement after being part of Fox's NFL coverage for 31 years

Jimmy Johnson has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after being a part of its NFL coverage for 31 years
FILE - Fox Sports analyst and Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Fox Sports analyst and Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson looks on prior to the NFC Championship NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles, Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
By The Associated Press
5 minutes ago

Jimmy Johnson, who won two Super Bowls and a national championship as a coach, has announced his retirement from Fox Sports after being a part of its NFL coverage for 31 years.

The 81-year-old Johnson made the announcement Monday during an appearance on “The Herd With Colin Cowherd.”

“The most fun I ever had in my career, that's counting Super Bowls and national championships, was at Fox Sports,” he said, adding that he loved working for CEO Eric Shanks and Fox NFL Sunday producer Bill Richards.

“But I've made an extremely difficult decision,” he said. “I've been thinking about it for the last four or five years and I've decided to retire from Fox. I'm going to miss it. I'm going to miss all the guys. I'll see them occasionally. It's been a great run starting 31 years ago.”

Johnson worked alongside Curt Menefee and Terry Bradshaw and analysts Howie Long and Michael Strahan.

He won Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys for the 1992-93 seasons and the college football national championship with Miami in 1987.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Credit: AP

Commanders have given Jonathan Allen permission to seek a trade, GM Adam Peters says

Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward claim top status as top quarterback prospect for NFL draft

Sanders is a son of ex-Falcons and Braves great Deion Sanders. Ward’s only scholarship offer after high school in Texas was to the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

Ex-Georgia Bulldog Jalon Walker looks to cement his high NFL draft status

Walker, who was named the Dick Butkus Award winner, which annually is awarded to the nation’s top linebacker, plans to interview with several teams.

The Latest

U.S. Army soldiers use Blackhawk helicopters to assist the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources with wildfire containment in Horry County, S.C., Sunday, March 2, 2025. (Elizabeth A. Schneider/U.S. Army via AP)

Credit: AP

Lighter winds help crews fighting wildfires in South and North Carolina

2m ago

Ariana Grande goes full Glinda, 'Wicked' bestie Erivo does Elphaba proud in green on Oscars carpet

2m ago

Pope Francis suffers new breathing crises, is back on noninvasive ventilation, Vatican says

3m ago

Featured

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

Pedestrian death at Peachtree Center renews crosswalk safety debate

Merchant killed by car at faded crosswalk after previous road safety measures were reversed.

OPINION

MURPHY: Who really needs the CDC anyway?

Instead of instilling “efficiency” at the CDC, the Trump administration seems only to have only injected blind decision-making and incompetence to the critical agency.

CeeLo Green says Spelman instructor who died on Lake Oconee was like a sister

Atlanta rapper says he grew up with Spelman College professor who died in Georgia lake