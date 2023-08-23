Jimmy Graham expected to return soon from 'medical episode,' Saints coach Dennis Allen says

Saints coach Dennis Allen says he expects tight end Jimmy Graham to return this week to practice following what team officials have described as a “medical episode” that led police in the Los Angeles area to arrest the veteran player and take him to a hospital

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By BRETT MARTEL – Associated Press
2 hours ago
X

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints tight end Jimmy Graham is expected to return this week to practice following what team officials have described as a “medical episode” that led police in the Los Angeles area to arrest the veteran player and take him to a hospital last weekend.

“I expect to see Jimmy out here, hopefully tomorrow,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said following practice Tuesday night. “We'll see, but I don't think this is going to be anything that's going to cause him to miss a significant amount of time.”

Dr. John Amoss, the Saints’ team physician, has said Graham likely had a seizure and was disoriented when he was picked up by authorities in Orange County on Friday night.

The Saints had flown to California last Wednesday for joint practices with the Los Angeles Chargers in advance of New Orleans' 22-17 victory in both teams' second preseason game on Sunday night.

Graham did not play in the game. The team had Monday off and Graham also missed practice on Tuesday.

Allen declined to go into further detail about what has ailed Graham in recent days.

“I'm not going to get into any specifics,” Allen said. “I think the important thing is Jimmy is going to be OK and hopefully be back out here practicing quickly.”

Graham, 36, is a five-time Pro Bowl player who spent last season out of football. He returned to the NFL last month when he signed a one-year contract with New Orleans.

He spent his first five seasons with the Saints before stops in Seattle, Green Bay and Chicago.

The Saints close out their preseason slate at home against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Notes: Allen said linebacker Ryan Connelly has a knee injury that appears “significant." By contrast, Allen said cornerback Marshon Lattimore's knee injury, which occurred during join practices with the Chargers, appears minor. "I’m hoping to have him back out here pretty quickly,” Allen said. ... Allen said defensive end Niko Lalos, running back Darrell Williams and receiver Lynn Bowden all sat out practice with groin injuries.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Georgia Jan. 6 defendant arrested in Florida on DUI charge9h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

TUESDAY'S UPDATES: Defendants in Trump case surrender at Fulton jail
10h ago

Credit: Cassidy Alexander

Cobb removes ‘sexually explicit’ books from school libraries
5h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
8h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

No-bid Hartsfield-Jackson Plane Train contract ‘risky,’ audit says
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Atlanta training center opponents slam city’s petition verification plan
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Drones downed in Moscow and surrounding region with no casualties, Russian officials say
12m ago
18 bodies found in Greece as firefighters battle wind-driven wildfires across the country
35m ago
Man, 86, accused of assuming dead brother's identity in 1965 convicted of several charges
36m ago
Featured

Credit: File photo

Popular schedule-sharing app for teens raises safety, privacy concerns
10h ago
First Republican candidate debate: How to watch
12h ago
Georgia is facing days of dangerous heat. Here’s what you need to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top