Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jimmy Butler gets his return game in Miami, with both he and the Heat having moved on

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will be linked one last time
Jimmy Butler (10) celebrates with Buddy Hield (7) after he hit a desperation shot and got the foul call in the second quarter as the Golden State Warriors played the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jimmy Butler (10) celebrates with Buddy Hield (7) after he hit a desperation shot and got the foul call in the second quarter as the Golden State Warriors played the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center in San Francisco, on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. (Carlos Avila Gonzalez/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat will be linked one last time.

And then, they’ll be on opposite sides — just like they were in his final weeks as a member of the team.

The Heat will pay tribute to Butler’s 5½ seasons with the team with a pregame video on Tuesday night, one that will be shown in the arena as part of the introduction of the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup for the game.

Butler said he'll watch the video, though added that it didn't matter to him whether the Heat did one or not. He's insisting that there's no hard feelings now, a month and a half after he was traded to the Warriors following a contentious breakup that saw him suspended by Miami three times in his final weeks with the team.

He wasn't happy with the Heat, not getting an extension and had issues with his role. The Heat weren't happy with how he missed about 25% of their games during his tenure with the club and how he took his complaints public in the final months.

Butler got his extension — two years, $111 million — from the Warriors, and Golden State was 16-3 in his first 19 appearances with the team entering Tuesday.

“I’m always painted as the bad guy,” Butler said. “Everywhere I’ve been, I’ve always been a problem. We’ll take it. I don’t got nothing to say. I’m not mad at being a bad guy. It’s all the way everything’s portrayed. Some people talk to the media, some people don’t. I’ve never been one to tell my side of the story to almost anybody. Let everybody think that this is what happened. We’ll ride with it.”

Fans, as they tend to be when a top player leaves their team, have not been shy about hiding their anger with Butler on social media. Butler knows things didn’t end well in his Miami tenure, though notes that he believes there’s more than enough blame to go around for the messy breakup.

“I wonder if they look at the Heat the same way,” Butler said. “It ain’t like I was the one who was doing everything. It’s got to be 50-50, maybe 51-49 — 49 towards them, 51 towards me. But there’s no way that I was the cause of all of this.”

Butler wound up being suspended for a total of 14 Heat games before the trade. But the Heat have a tradition of welcoming back players who were All-Stars or champions with the team; Butler was an All-Star in Miami who led the team to three Eastern Conference finals berths and two trips to the NBA Finals.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

More Stories

Keep Reading

Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III, center, passes the ball between Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl, left, and guard Scottie Barnes during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, March 20, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

The Warriors are in Miami, and Jimmy Butler's comeback game against the Heat is near

No hard feelings, Warriors star Jimmy Butler says, as he prepares for his first game back in Miami

Stephen Curry listed as questionable for Golden State's Tuesday game in Miami

The Latest

The plaque that marked the placement of a portrait of President Donald Trump is all that remains after the picture, which was part of a display of all of the country's chief executives, was removed from the wall of the rotunda in the State Capitol following complaints about the likeness from Trump Tuesday, March 25, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Colorado removes from its Capitol a portrait of Donald Trump that he called 'distorted'

8m ago

Brazil’s Supreme Court is deciding if Bolsonaro will stand trial on coup attempt charges

11m ago

The Latest: Officials hold Senate briefing on national security threats

15m ago

Featured

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (left) and U.S. national security adviser Michael Waltz arrive to speak with the media following meetings with a Ukrainian delegation in Saudi Arabia in March. Waltz later included Rubio and Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, in a group chat on the Signal app about military actions in Yemen. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

‘What absolute clowns’: Ossoff blasts senior Trump administration officials over group chat

While Republicans downplayed the incident, Georgia Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock blasted the news that a journalist was included on a group chat with Trump officials.

3-foot deep hole opens on North Avenue near Coca-Cola headquarters

1h ago

Financial tech startup Greenwood moving from Atlanta to Tulsa under new CEO

The company co-founded by Killer Mike is charting a new path. “The headquarters, candidly, should have probably always been in Greenwood,” the new CEO said.