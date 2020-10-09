Jimmie Lee Solomon, ex-MLB executive, dead at 64

Solomon was among the highest-ranking Black officials in baseball when he left in 2012. His daughter, Tricia Solomon, said Friday that he was found dead at his house in Houston and the cause was not immediately known.

“I am surprised and saddened by the news of the passing of our former colleague,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Jimmie Lee was passionate about providing opportunities to young athletes and advancing baseball in our communities. Our network of youth academies across the country is in large part a credit to his hard work and dedication.”