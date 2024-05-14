Nation & World News

Jimmie Johnson to attempt his own version of Indy 500 & NASCAR doubleheader

Jimmie Johnson will attempt his own version of “The Double” when he becomes the first driver to be part of the Indianapolis 500 broadcast team hours before he competes in NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600
FILE - Jimmie Johnson stands on pit lane during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. Johnson will attempt his own version of "The Double" when he becomes the first driver to be part of the Indianapolis 500 broadcast team hours before he competes in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

FILE - Jimmie Johnson stands on pit lane during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Indianapolis. Johnson will attempt his own version of "The Double" when he becomes the first driver to be part of the Indianapolis 500 broadcast team hours before he competes in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
By JENNA FRYER – Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson will attempt his own version of “The Double” when he becomes the first driver to be part of the Indianapolis 500 broadcast team hours before he competes in NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600.

Johnson, who ran the Indy 500 in 2022, was part of NBC Sports' broadcast booth in 2021 when he ran only the road and street courses on IndyCar's schedule. He added ovals in his second and final season in American open-wheel racing.

NBC said Tuesday that Johnson will be part of the broadcast team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the May 26 race. It will be the first of recurring analyst opportunities for Johnson with the network this year.

“To have the opportunity to experience ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ once again is such an honor,” Johnson said. “I was part of the NBC broadcast team in 2021 and it just fueled the fire I needed to make my childhood dream of racing in the Indianapolis 500 one day a reality. Competing in this race as a driver was a chance of a lifetime, so to be able to experience the pageantry again is just so special."

Johnson will fly to Charlotte, North Carolina, after the Indy 500 to compete in NASCAR's longest race of the year. The Hall of Famer won the Coca-Cola 600 four times as a full-time NASCAR driver. Johnson now races a partial schedule as co-owner of Legacy Motor Club.

For NBC, Johnson will also be an analyst later this season for NASCAR races at Daytona and Talladega, as well as races he's schedule to compete in.

“Any time you can add one of the greatest drivers of all time and an icon of the sport, you jump at the opportunity,” said Sam Flood, lead producer for NBC Sports’ motorsports coverage. “We are thrilled to be working with Jimmie and adding his unique perspective on every race he covers, as well as having him become the first person ever to do the ‘Double’ — history awaits.”

Kyle Larson will become the fifth driver to attempt to complete both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day. Tony Stewart in 2001 became the only driver to complete all 1,100-miles of racing.

AP Motorsports: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

