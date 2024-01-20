Jimmie Johnson, his crew chief Chad Knaus join Donnie Allison in NASCAR Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jimmie Johnson and crew chief Chad Knaus, who teamed up to win a record-tying seven Cup championships, were inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday night.

The sport's dominant duo, both first-ballot inductees, joined Donnie Allison, an original member of the "Alabama Gang," in a celebration at the Charlotte Convention Center as part of the Class of 2024. Janet Guthrie, the first woman to race in both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500, was inducted as the Landmark Award winner for contributions to NASCAR.

Johnson won 83 Cup races — tied for sixth most in NASCAR history — in the Hendrick Motorsports No. 48 Chevrolet, all but two of them with Knaus as crew chief. Knaus, now the vice president of competition for Hendrick, was suspended for two of Johnson’s wins, including a Daytona 500 victory.