Jimmer Fredette, AP college player of the year in 2011 and 2024 US Olympian, retires from basketball

Jimmer Fredette, the 2011 Associated Press men's college basketball player of the year at BYU who went on to become an NBA lottery pick and then played for the U.S. in 3x3 at last year's Paris Olympics, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

Fredette, 36, was the No. 10 pick by Milwaukee in that 2011 draft. He spent parts of six seasons in the NBA with Sacramento, New Orleans, Chicago, Phoenix and New York. He also played professionally in China and Greece, winning the MVP award in the Chinese Basketball Association in 2017.

The native of Glens Falls, New York, had games of 70 and 75 points during his career in China, including one where he scored 60 points after halftime. He averaged 28.9 points per game for BYU in the 2010-11 college season, leading the country on his way to the AP player of the year award. And in 2023, he was USA Basketball's 3x3 male athlete of the year.