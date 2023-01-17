ajc logo
X

Jim Ratcliffe's firm INEOS to bid for Manchester United

National & World News
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Jim Ratcliffe is entering the bidding to buy Manchester United

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Jim Ratcliffe is entering the bidding to buy Manchester United.

The billionaire owner of petrochemicals firm INEOS is ready to make an offer to United owners the Glazer family, who outlined their willingness to sell the Premier League club in November.

“We have formally put ourselves into the process,” INEOS said in a statement to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Ratcliffe, one of the richest people in Britain, is a United fan and has previously indicated a desire to buy the club.

However, INEOS said in the summer that it was no longer interested in bidding for any Premier League club and would, instead, focus its attention on French team Nice, which it already owns.

That position has changed now that United’s American owners, the Glazer family, are prepared to sell.

The family, which also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, outlined plans to seek outside funding in November.

“As part of this process, the board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the club, a sale, or other transactions involving the company,” it said in a statement at the time.

Ratcliffe made a late bid to buy Chelsea last year when former owner Roman Abramovich put the London club up for sale.

A consortium led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital eventually secured a deal worth 2.5 billion pounds ($3 billion) for Chelsea, which also included a commitment of 1.75 billion pounds ($2 billion) of further investment.

There have been reports of interest from the U.S., the Middle East and Asia in buying United, but INEOS is the first to publicly confirm it has entered the bidding process.

The late tycoon Malcolm Glazer bought United in 2005 for 790 million pounds (then about $1.4 billion).

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

Credit: Dave Thompson

Credit: Dave Thompson

Editors' Picks

Full Commission closes permanently in Grant Park3h ago

Class 2A blog: Central-Macon girls charging toward postseason
1h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

The Hawks are a team in turmoil - again

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Breyer

Georgia Judicial Qualifications Commission chief headed for private practice
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matt Rourke

Shapiro takes oath of office to become governor
7m ago
Jury selection begins in investor lawsuit against Elon Musk
8m ago
Staley to return as Chargers coach; Lombardi fired as OC
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy High Museum of Art

Free events in Atlanta: Fun and worthwhile things to do
7h ago
Georgia’s Devin Willock, Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash after title celebration
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top