Jim Harbaugh pushed for Michigan to hire Sherrone Moore after leaving to lead Chargers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is giving Sherrone Moore a shot, hoping he can sustain at least some of the success coach Jim Harbaugh had toward the end of his nine-season run with college football's winningest program.

“Jim talked effusively about Sherrone before the season, after the season and in our conversation on Wednesday and really gave me the insight why he was our choice,” athletic director Warde Manuel said Saturday at Moore's introductory news conference.

Michigan hired Moore on Friday to replace coach Harbaugh and give the 37-year-old offensive coordinator an opportunity to lead the defending national champions.