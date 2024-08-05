Jim Harbaugh: 'I do not apologize;' Coach again denies knowing about Michigan sign-stealing scheme

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday said he has no reason to apologize as he continued to deny having any knowledge of the impermissible-scouting operation that triggered an NCAA investigation of his Michigan program during its championship run last year.

“Never lie. Never cheat. Never steal. I was raised with that lesson. I have raised my family on that lesson. I have preached that lesson to the teams I’ve coached. No one’s perfect. If you stumble, you apologize and you make it right," Harbaugh said after practice. “Today, I do not apologize. I did not participate. I was not aware nor complicit in those said allegations. So for me, it’s back to work and attacking with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind."

Harbaugh left the Wolverines on Jan. 24 to become coach of Los Angeles, two weeks after he led his alma mater to its first national title since 1997.