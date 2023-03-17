Jim Gordon, rock drummer who killed mother, dies at 77

Gordon also toured with with Clapton, bassist Carl Radle and keyboardist Bobby Whitlock: the core of what, in 1970, became Derek and the Dominos, one of rock's greatest one-shot groups.

Their only studio album, the double record “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs,” has often been called the creative peak of Clapton's career. He was tormented at the time by his unrequited love for Harrison's wife, Pattie Boyd, and channeled his despair into such anguished blues and hard rock jams as “Why Does Love Have To Be So Sad?", “Bell Bottom Blues” and the seven-minute title track.

The first half of “Layla” was a high-volume showcase for Clapton and guest guitarist Duane Allman, the second half a mournful piano coda of disputed origins. Gordon was officially credited as co-writer for “Layla,” but Whitlock later claimed Gordon took the piano melody from his then-girlfriend, singer Rita Coolidge. In her 2016 memoir “Delta Lady,” Coolidge wrote that the song was called “Time” when she and Gordon wrote it. They later played it for Clapton, who — Coolidge alleged — used it for “Layla.”

“I was infuriated,” Coolidge wrote. “What they’d clearly done was take the song Jim and I had written, jettisoned the lyrics, and tacked it on to the end of Eric’s song. It was almost the same arrangement.”

By the early 1970s, Gordon was already becoming a danger to others. Coolidge wrote in her memoir that the couple was touring with Joe Cocker when Gordon attacked her one night in a hotel hallway. Gordon hit her in the eye, she wrote, “so hard that I was lifted off the floor and slammed against the wall on the other side of the hallway.” She was briefly knocked unconscious.

With two weeks left on the tour, Coolidge performed with a black eye. She didn’t file battery charges against Gordon but did sign a restraining order, and their relationship ended.

In June 1983, Gordon attacked his 71-year-old mother, Osa Gordon, with a hammer and fatally stabbed her with a butcher knife. He claimed that a voice told him to do it.

It wasn't until after his arrest for second-degree murder that Gordon was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Gordon was sentenced to 16 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole. However, he was denied parole several times after not attending any of the hearings and remained in prison until his death.

