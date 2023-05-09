Jill Biden: Writing about her grief after son's death helped

Although she started writing the book two years after he died, she said "even the best memories were laced with pain. I felt like his loss was crushing me, and I worried that shining a light on it would only make it grow. So I told my team that he was off limits.

“But then one day I found myself writing words without thinking. ‘I’m shattered,’ I scribbled on a yellow notebook," the first lady said. She felt like a piece of broken china that that had been glued back together. “'The cracks may be imperceptible, but they're there. Look closely and you can see the glue holding me together.'”

She added that “there were days when I felt like it took all of my strength to keep my grief inside of me, but when I wrote, I didn’t have to. I could let it spill out, messy and melancholy and mad.

“It didn't make my sorrow smaller,” she said, “but it helped give me the strength to carry it.”'

The first lady joined the seminar by video as part of Joining Forces, her White House initiative to help support active-duty service members and veterans, their families and their caregivers. She asked the participants what led them to the seminar and about the importance of sharing their stories.

On Wednesday, also as part of Joining Forces and in conjunction with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, Biden was hosting a screening of the documentary, “Unconditional: When Minds Hurt, Love Heals,” to highlight the caregivers of wounded, ill or injured service members or veterans.

Her memoir, "Where the Light Enters: Building a Family, Discovering Myself," was published in 2019.

