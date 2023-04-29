Jill Biden uses workout to honor military kids' sacrifices

Biden is the daughter and mother of military service members and she often notes that military children also serve even though they aren’t in uniform.

“It’s nice to have somebody who can sympathize with family being away," Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert Clark, who came to the White House with his wife and kids, said about the first lady. "Then also just doing events like this where we can come out and be around other military families. That’s great for us.”

There are more than 2 million military-connected children of active-duty service members, National Guard or reservists, or veterans, the White House said. They move an average of six to nine times during their K-12 education, and change schools three times more than their civilian peers.

