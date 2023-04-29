BreakingNews
Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
X

Jill Biden uses workout to honor military kids' sacrifices

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By FARNOUSH AMIRI, Associated Press
45 minutes ago
First lady Jill Biden has welcomed military families to the White House lawn for a workout complete with jumping jacks and push-ups

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden welcomed military families to the White House lawn Saturday for a workout complete with jumping jacks and push-ups to highlight the sacrifices children make when their parents decide to serve.

“Sharing a workout might seem like a small thing," the first lady, who was joined by Veteran Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough, said to the crowd. “But when it comes to honoring our military, and veteran families, caregivers and survivors, it’s often the little things that make a difference.”

The event was the latest in a series hosted by the first lady as part of Joining Forces, her White House initiative to support military and veteran families, caregivers and survivors.

Also this month, she opened a temporary art exhibit at the White House to help educate visitors about the lives of military children.

The display of 10 mini “suitcases” designed by military and veteran children reflects their lives of frequent moves. Some of the cases are adorned with depictions of the flags of the countries they have lived in as a result of their parent’s deployment.

Biden is the daughter and mother of military service members and she often notes that military children also serve even though they aren’t in uniform.

“It’s nice to have somebody who can sympathize with family being away," Air Force Lt. Colonel Robert Clark, who came to the White House with his wife and kids, said about the first lady. "Then also just doing events like this where we can come out and be around other military families. That’s great for us.”

There are more than 2 million military-connected children of active-duty service members, National Guard or reservists, or veterans, the White House said. They move an average of six to nine times during their K-12 education, and change schools three times more than their civilian peers.

___

Associated Press writer Darlene Superville contributed to this report.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

CONCERT REVIEW: Taylor Swift takes fans on a 17-year journey in three hours2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
18m ago

Credit: AP

Arthur Smith’s Falcons have loaded up on stars and skill
2h ago

Credit: In Touch Ministries

What is the future of In Touch Ministries?
7h ago

Credit: In Touch Ministries

What is the future of In Touch Ministries?
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Opinion: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones doesn’t like Black stuff
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Spain is 1st Black woman to lead South Carolina Democrats
6m ago
NYC partly shutters 4 parking garages after deadly collapse
6m ago
Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
18m ago
Featured

Gwinnett school board wants to adopt new health program, but not sex ed
Spelman students win $1M Goldman Sachs prize
After losing 200 pounds, hiker takes on 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top