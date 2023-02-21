Jill Biden to visit Namibia, Kenya, part of US-Africa push

Through renewed engagement with the countries of Africa, the U.S. aims to catch up with its economic rival, China, which has outpaced the U.S. in terms of trade in some of the 54 nations on the continent, the second most-populous continent.

Trade between the U.S. and sub-Saharan Africa totaled $44.9 billion in 2021, a 22% increase from 2019. But direct investment fell by 5.3% to $30.3 billion. Trade between Africa and China in 2021 surged to $254 billion, up about 35% as Chinese exports increased to the continent.

Jill Biden is no stranger to Africa. The trip will be her sixth to the continent, her third time in Kenya and her first visit to Namibia.

It will also be her fourth trip abroad without the president in the two years since he took office.

She traveled to Tokyo in 2021 to cheer Team USA at the delayed Olympic Games.

For Mother's Day last year, she traveled to Romania and Slovakia to meet with Ukrainian women who fled with their children after Russia's military invasion. The trip included a clandestine drive across Slovakia's border a short distance into western Ukraine, where she spent several hours meeting with Olena Zalenska, the wife of Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Jill Biden also traveled solo to Costa Rica, Ecuador and Panama in 2022.

She has accompanied her husband on trips to Europe and Mexico, where he participated in summit meetings with other world leaders.

President Biden is widely expected to visit Africa later this year, though the White House has not announced his travel dates. He was in Poland on Tuesday following a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday to meet with Zelenskyy.