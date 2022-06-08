Jill Biden to L.A. college grads: 'Never forget your path'

“My charge to you is this: Never forget your path, the people who brought you here, or the lessons you’ve realized along the way,” she said. “Never forget where you came from. It doesn’t have to define you, but it will always have something to teach you.”

“Never forget what made you who you are, and then you will be ready for wherever you choose to go next,” she said.

Biden visited Los Angeles City College in 2016 to announce the start of the Los Angeles College Promise Program, which offers free tuition for all new, full-time students at the Los Angeles Community College District, including LACC, according to the school's website.

Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, pushed last year for a nationwide program that would provide two years of free community college, but Congress rejected the idea.

The first lady was in Los Angeles to help host, with President Biden, the Summit of the Americas, a gathering of leaders of democracies in the Western Hemisphere.

Combined Shape Caption First lady Jill Biden, second from left, reacts as director of Los Angeles City College foundation Robert Schwartz, right, shows a poster of Biden at the Los Angeles City College commencement ceremony in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Combined Shape Caption First lady Jill Biden, second from left, reacts as director of Los Angeles City College foundation Robert Schwartz, right, shows a poster of Biden at the Los Angeles City College commencement ceremony in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, second from left, looks on as first lady Jill Biden speaks at the Los Angeles City College commencement ceremony in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Combined Shape Caption Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, second from left, looks on as first lady Jill Biden speaks at the Los Angeles City College commencement ceremony in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu

Combined Shape Caption First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Los Angeles City College commencement ceremony in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Combined Shape Caption First lady Jill Biden speaks at the Los Angeles City College commencement ceremony in Los Angeles, Tuesday, June 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu Credit: Ringo H.W. Chiu