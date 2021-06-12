Jill Biden tells English surf therapy group about her board

One member of Bude Surf Veterans told her the group was “life-saving.” Members wore light blue collared shirts that said: “Surf. Grow. Heal. Bude Surf Veterans.”

Biden observed that the “water is so calming.” She celebrated her 70th birthday earlier this month at the beach in Delaware.

She also spoke to the group about attending the Invictus Games, an international sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemembers founded by Britain’s Prince Harry.

After the meeting, Biden caught up with the other spouses of the G-7 leaders for a performance at an outdoor theater overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

US First Lady Jill Biden smiles as she meets military surfers and their families in Newlyn, Cornwall, England, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Saturday June 12, 2021. US First Lady Jill Biden met with veterans, first responders and family members of Bude Surf Veterans, a Cornwall-based volunteer organization that provides social support and surfing excursions for veterans, first responders and their families. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP) Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas

