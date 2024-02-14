Jill Biden sends Valentine's Day love to Americans with an art display on the White House lawn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden once again is sending her love to Americans on Valentine's Day through an art display on the White House lawn.

The first lady's “Valentine to the Country” was revealed as the sun rose on Wednesday. The installation features a large wooden red envelope painted in her handwriting with, “To America with Love.” It is accompanied by a large pink envelope and a card with the message, “Happy Valentine's Day! XOXO, Jill.” It was installed overnight on the lawn on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.

A third piece in the display, a three-dimensional wooden box, overflows with hearts painted with various messages of love, gratitude and optimism. Among them are “Be Kind,” “Choose Love,” and “U R Special.”