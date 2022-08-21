ajc logo
Jill Biden rejoins president after negative COVID-19 tests

FILE - President Joe Biden looks at his grandson Beau Biden as first lady Jill Biden waves and walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Aug. 10, 2022. Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she's been isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden. Her office says the 71-year-old first lady will rejoin the president at their Delaware beach home later Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
First lady Jill Biden has left COVID-19 isolation after twice testing negative for the coronavirus and has reunited with President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden left COVID-19 isolation on Sunday after twice testing negative for the coronavirus and reunited with President Joe Biden at their Delaware beach home.

She had been isolating in South Carolina, where she tested positive for the virus as the couple wrapped up a vacation there last week. The president made a brief stop at the White House before going to Wilmington, Delaware. He arrived in Rehoboth Beach on Saturday night.

The White House announced Tuesday that the 71-year-old first lady had tested positive for the virus. She first had symptoms last Monday. Like the president, she has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

President Biden, 79, recovered from a rebound case of the virus on Aug. 7.

Jill Biden was prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid and isolated for five days at the home on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, where they vacationed, before receiving negative results from two consecutive COVID-19 tests, spokeswoman Elizabeth Alexander said Sunday.

The first lady rejoined the president in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday afternoon, an aide said.

