BreakingNews
Family: Activist’s hands were raised when shot by police at training center site
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jill Biden promotes cancer research in New Orleans

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEVIN McGILL, Associated Press
3 hours ago
First lady Jill Biden is set to visit a medical center in New Orleans to stress the importance of cancer research

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First lady Jill Biden was traveling to a medical center in New Orleans on Friday to stress the importance of cancer research, a priority in the budget proposal President Joe Biden sent to Congress.

The Democratic president's overall budget plan has been roundly criticized by Republicans and won't make it through Congress intact. But Biden is hoping the fight against cancer will find bipartisan support.

Set to accompany the first lady at the Louisiana Cancer Research Center was Sen. Bill Cassidy, who had joined his fellow Republicans a day earlier in criticizing the overall budget plan. Cassidy and his wife Laura, who was also slated to attend Friday's events, are physicians.

The president made fighting cancer part of the “unity agenda” that he outlined near the beginning of his administration, and he's asked Congress to approve $2.8 billion to advance the goal.

It’s a personal issue for the Bidens. According to the White House, Jill Biden’s advocacy for cancer education and prevention dates to 1993, when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer. The president’s eldest son, Beau, died from a brain tumor. And, the president and first lady both recently had lesions removed that contained basal cell carcinoma, a kind of skin cancer.

President Biden has set a goal of reducing cancer death rates by half over the next 25 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons2h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Lake Lanier, Buford Dam may be renamed; local leaders are already objecting
10h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Biden promotes Atlanta native to senior White House role
9h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia’s winter felt more like spring. Here’s why that’s concerning
6h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Georgia’s winter felt more like spring. Here’s why that’s concerning
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

A landmark Atlanta hotel faces foreclosure. Here’s why
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges
4m ago
DeSantis visits Iowa as interest in likely Trump rival rises
6m ago
Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, with China's help
7m ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

One of Georgia's hottest Februarys ever brings pollen clouds, azalea blooms
6h ago
Daylight saving time: When you change your clocks, do this too
It’s Cedar Grove vs. Sandy Creek again - this time in basketball
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top