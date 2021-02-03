Jill Biden promotes 2 passions: military and cancer research

Her interest in cancer research dates to the 1990s, when four of her friends were diagnosed with breast cancer in the same year. Her parents also died of cancer.

Norman Sharpless, the institute's director, said too many Americans continue to die of cancer and that too little progress has been made against certain types of cancers.

He said the coronavirus pandemic had also caused delays in cancer screenings, diagnoses and treatments, and could lead to possibly worse outcomes over the next decade.

Jill Biden said cancer is a “human issue” that affects everyone regardless of political affiliation. She pledged the administration's continued support for the institute's research, including the Cancer Moonshot initiative that Joe Biden led as vice president.

“This is the fight of your lives and we will never stop working to fight this disease,” the first lady told Sharpless and several doctors who briefed her on their work. “Thank you for the hope that you are giving millions of Americans.”