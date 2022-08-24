BreakingNews
Jill Biden has 'rebound' COVID-19 case, president negative

FILE - President Joe Biden looks at his grandson Beau Biden as first lady Jill Biden waves and walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Aug. 10, 2022. Jill Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 and will leave South Carolina, where she's been isolated since vacationing with President Joe Biden. Her office says the 71-year-old first lady will rejoin the president at their Delaware beach home later Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend.

President Joe Biden, three days with his wife at their Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation home, continues to test negative, the White House said. He also suffered a rebound case earlier this month after an initial recovery from the virus.

Jill Biden first tested positive for the virus on Aug. 15, when she and her husband were vacationing in Kiawah Island, S.C. She isolated in the beach town until she received two negative tests and was cleared to meet the president in Delaware on Sunday.

Biden's deputy communications director Kelsey Donohue said she “has experienced no reemergence of symptoms, and will remain in Delaware where she has reinitiated isolation procedures.” She added: “The White House Medical Unit has conducted contact tracing and close contacts have been notified.”

Jill Biden, 71, like her husband, has been twice-vaccinated and twice-boosted with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. She had been prescribed the antiviral drug Paxlovid, which has proven to be highly effective at preventing serious disease and death among those at highest risk from COVID-19, but a minority of those prescribed the drug have experienced a rebound case of the virus a few days after their initial recovery.

The White House said the president was considered a close contact, and would wear a mask “for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others” in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The White House will also increase the frequency of his COVID-19 testing.

FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Marine One at Charleston Executive Airport, S.C., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

FILE - First lady Jill Biden visits the Congress Library, July 12, 2022 on Capitol Hill in Washington. First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again in an apparent “rebound” case, after she initially tested negative for the virus over the weekend. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib

