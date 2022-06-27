ajc logo
X

Jill Biden has company on trip to Spain: 2 granddaughters

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left, and Spain's Queen Letizia, right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left, and Spain's Queen Letizia, right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

National & World News
Updated 45 minutes ago
Jill Biden has some company on a trip to Spain this week

MADRID (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden has some company on a trip to Spain: two of her granddaughters.

Biden opened the visit to Madrid on Monday by meeting with Queen Letizia at the Palacio de la Zarzuela. They later toured the headquarters of the Spanish Association Against Cancer.

The first lady is an advocate for research into a cancer cure. She lost her adult son, Beau, to brain cancer in 2015. Several of her girlfriends also succumbed to breast cancer.

She arrived in Madrid on Sunday, before President Joe Biden, who is set to arrive Tuesday to attend the annual NATO summit.

“I brought my two granddaughters,” the first lady told Letizia as they chatted at the palace. “We stayed up and, you know, had a glass of wine.”

Her adult granddaughters Maisy and Finnegan — Finnegan was already in Spain when the first lady arrived — did not join her palace visit. They were at the U.S. Embassy visiting with Ambassador Julissa Reynoso, formerly the first lady's chief of staff, Biden said.

The first lady also paid a courtesy call on Begoña Gómez, the wife of President Pedro Sanchez.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden and Letizia will visit a greeting center in Madrid for Ukrainian refugees taken in by Spain and meet with Ukrainian families in Madrid.

She and the president will attend a NATO dinner on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the first lady will participate in the agenda for spouses of the NATO country leaders, including visits to Madrid’s Prado and Reina Sofia museums, before she flies back to Washington.

President Biden will depart for Washington on Thursday after the NATO summit ends.

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left and Spain's Queen Letizia visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022, (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left and Spain's Queen Letizia visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022, (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left and Spain's Queen Letizia visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022, (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

Credit: Nacho Doce

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, center, and Spain's Queen Letizia, right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, center, and Spain's Queen Letizia, right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, center, and Spain's Queen Letizia, right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

Credit: Nacho Doce

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, 2nd right, and Spain's Queen Letizia, right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, 2nd right, and Spain's Queen Letizia, right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, 2nd right, and Spain's Queen Letizia, right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

Credit: Nacho Doce

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left, and Spain's Queen Letizia pose during a visit to the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left, and Spain's Queen Letizia pose during a visit to the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left, and Spain's Queen Letizia pose during a visit to the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

Credit: Nacho Doce

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, center left, and Spain's Queen Letizia, center right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, center left, and Spain's Queen Letizia, center right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, center left, and Spain's Queen Letizia, center right, visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022. (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: Nacho Doce

Credit: Nacho Doce

Editors' Picks
Georgia anti-abortion law likely to remain on hold through at least mid-July2h ago
Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves lose a series but underscore a point
6h ago
Kemp escalates attacks on Abrams’ public safety proposals
9h ago
Inside City Hall: APD focused on ‘gangs, drugs and guns,’ not abortions
8h ago
Inside City Hall: APD focused on ‘gangs, drugs and guns,’ not abortions
8h ago
Georgia Democrats blast Kemp over ‘heartbreaking’ baby formula shortage
10h ago
The Latest
Biden aims at China in new illegal fishing policy framework
6m ago
Wimbledon updates | Andy Murray again reaches 2nd round
7m ago
Heckler charged with assault after confronting Rudy Giuliani
14m ago
Featured
Kwajelyn Jackson, third from left, the director of the Feminist Women’s Health Center, speaks during a 2019 press conference about the lawsuit challenging Georgia's restrictive anti-abortion law. (Alyssa Pointer/alyssa.pointer@ajc.com)

Court case over new Georgia abortion law: What is the status?
GBI Director Vic Reynolds appointed to Cobb bench
Gov. Kemp to testify in Fulton County’s Trump probe
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top