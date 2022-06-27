Jill Biden has company on trip to Spain: 2 granddaughters

Her adult granddaughters Maisy and Finnegan — Finnegan was already in Spain when the first lady arrived — did not join her palace visit. They were at the U.S. Embassy visiting with Ambassador Julissa Reynoso, formerly the first lady's chief of staff, Biden said.

The first lady also paid a courtesy call on Begoña Gómez, the wife of President Pedro Sanchez.

On Tuesday, Jill Biden and Letizia will visit a greeting center in Madrid for Ukrainian refugees taken in by Spain and meet with Ukrainian families in Madrid.

She and the president will attend a NATO dinner on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the first lady will participate in the agenda for spouses of the NATO country leaders, including visits to Madrid’s Prado and Reina Sofia museums, before she flies back to Washington.

President Biden will depart for Washington on Thursday after the NATO summit ends.

Combined Shape Caption U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left and Spain's Queen Letizia visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022, (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nacho Doce Credit: Nacho Doce Combined Shape Caption U.S. first lady Jill Biden, left and Spain's Queen Letizia visit the Spanish Association Against Cancer center ahead of the NATO Summit, in Madrid, Spain, Monday June 27, 2022, (Nacho Doce/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Nacho Doce Credit: Nacho Doce

