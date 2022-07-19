Jill Biden, education chief to kick off summer learning tour

The two-day tour, which the first lady's office announced Tuesday, also gives her and Cardona a chance to highlight programs that are paid for by President Joe Biden's coronavirus relief program. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan set aside $122 billion to help schools safely reopen and stay open during the pandemic, and address students' academic and mental health needs.

Many schools across the United States saw large numbers of students fall under the radar after schools shut their doors because of the pandemic and learning went online. Many students skipped class, tests and homework. Record numbers of families opted out of annual standardized tests, leaving some districts with little evidence of how students were doing in reading and math.