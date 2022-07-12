Jill Biden apologizes for saying Latinos 'unique' as tacos

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists and others registered their offense on social media, with the journalists' organization tweeting that, "We are not tacos."

“Using breakfast tacos to try to demonstrate the uniqueness of Latinos in San Antonio demonstrates a lack of cultural knowledge and sensitivity to the diversity of Latinos in the region," NAHJ said.

The association said the first lady and her speechwriters should “take the time in the future to better understand the complexities of our people and communities.”

Last week, President Joe Biden awarded the former longtime leader of UnidosUS, Raul Yzaguirre, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation's highest honor for a civilian.