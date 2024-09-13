Jill Biden and the defense chief visit an Alabama base to highlight expanded military benefits

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are traveling to Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama to highlight programs the Pentagon and White House are rolling out to improve the quality of life and early childhood education in the military.

At Maxwell on Friday, Biden and Austin will visit a pre-kindergarten program that the first lady has championed that funds universal preschool and help for children aged 3 and 4. The administration plans to expand that program beyond military facilities and into education systems nationwide.

Austin is expected to discuss efforts the Pentagon has made to ease some of the financial and career hurdles that military families face. Austin has made improving troop quality of life a goal during his time as defense secretary.