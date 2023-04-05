X

Jill Biden accepts tulip named for her by the Netherlands

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press
Updated 6 hours ago
Tulip lovers have a new variety to choose from and it's named for Jill Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Tulip lovers have a new variety to choose from and it's named for Jill Biden.

The first lady accepted her “Jill Biden” tulip from André Haspels, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the United States, during a ceremony at his official residence on Wednesday. The flower is reddish orange with fringed petals.

Biden delivered a toast and said she was honored to participate in the tradition.

"In this happy time, let these tulips’ dazzling orange be a reminder of the many springs our nations have shared, and be a beacon for the friendships we continue to strengthen today,” she said, according to her office.

The Dutch have named tulips after seven U.S. first ladies, starting in the late 1800s with Frances Folsom Cleveland, the wife of President Grover Cleveland.

Most recently, President George W. Bush's wife, Laura, accepted her tulip in 2004.

“It was a very special ceremony because it doesn’t happen every day,” Haspels told The Associated Press in a telephone interview after the presentation.

Jill Biden is known to enjoy freshly cut flowers; she has a flower “cutting” garden at the White House.

The Dutch fondness for tulips dates to 1594, when botanist Carolus Clusius planted tulip bulbs in the garden at the University of Leiden, Haspels said. Since then, the Dutch have mastered the art of cultivating and growing many varieties of tulips.

The country also exports more than 450 million tulip bulbs to the U.S. annually, he said.

The tulip presentation ceremony was part of a Dutch Tulip Days celebration at the ambassador's residence featuring tulips and bicycles, two things his country's people are known for.

“We feel very honored that Dr. Jill Biden is happy to have a tulip named after her," Haspels said.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon11h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands
22h ago

Gwinnett County plans to take 10 acres of ‘Promised Land’ property
10h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Defendant says ‘Donald Trump is going to get me out,’ judge orders evaluation
13h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Defendant says ‘Donald Trump is going to get me out,’ judge orders evaluation
13h ago

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Rome police investigating murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Report: Saudis, Iranians to reopen embassies, ease travel
42m ago
China vows 'forceful' measures after US-Taiwan meeting
1h ago
Asian shares mostly fall amid worries about slowing economy
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top