Jil Sander collection creates light from darkness, prettiness cut with punk details

All this prettiness was grounded by punk details: half-kilts belted over garments and silver hardware, like safety-pin-like necklaces, chunky baubles hanging from belts and studded footwear.

Light from darkness

Delicate floral prints seemed to have been dipped in a dark wash for an ombre effect on coats, dresses and suits. The effect — light out of darkness — was mirrored in knitwear.

The color palate was mostly black, white and grays, with pops of bubble gum pink in a long fringe dress and leather ensembles in royal blue for him and red for her.

Trend watch

A pair of shearling fur coats, shearling detailing on a long, deep-slit dress attest that fur is making a comeback on Milan runways.

Fur and leather collars that close with a silver chain. Silver accents in general. Shiny surfaces, sequined fringe.

