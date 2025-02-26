Jil Sander collection creates light from darkness as designers Lucie and Luke Meier leave the brand

MILAN (AP) — The latest Jil Sander collection featured shimmering surfaces that cut dramatically against the darkened runway on the second day of Milan Fashion Week on Wednesday, an effect that creative directors Lucie and Luke Meier said “turns darkness ... into light.”

Hours after the show, brand owner OTB Group announced that it would be the creative husband-and-wife team's last after eight years building on the brand's legacy of minimalism. A release said the parting was mutual.

Femininity subverted

In what turned out to be their final word at Jil Sander, the designers subverted all things feminine with edgy details.