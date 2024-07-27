Nation & World News

Jhonattan Vegas takes 3rd-round lead in 3M Open in bid for 1st victory since 2017

Jhonattan Vegas birdied six of the final eight holes for an 8-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Matt Kuchar on Saturday in the 3M Open
Jhonattan Vegas watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Jhonattan Vegas watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By MIKE COOK – Associated Press
1 minute ago

BLAINE, Minn. (AP) — Jhonattan Vegas birdied six of the final eight holes for an 8-under 63 and a one-stroke lead over Matt Kuchar on Saturday in the 3M Open.

Vegas had a 16-under 197 total at the TPC Twin Cities. The 39-year-old Venezuelan has three PGA Tour victories, the last a successful title defense in the 2017 Canadian Open.

The 46-year-old Kuchar also shot 63, chipping in for eagle from 30 yards on the par-5 18th. He won the last of his nine PGA Tour titles at the 2019 Sony Open.

Maverick McNealy, with another 63, was two strokes behind. Patrick Fishburn, with yet another 63, was four back at 12 under with Sahith Theegala (66).

Four shots back to start the day, Vegas birdied Nos. 5 and 6 and added three more two-birdie bursts on the back nine — on Nos. 11-12, 14-15 and 17-18. He made a 5-footer on the par-3 17th and tapped in on 18.

Kuchar missed the cuts in nine of his first 11 events this year and 11 of 18 overall, with his best finish a tie for 17th at the Charles Schwab Challenge two months ago.

On Saturday, he three-putted for double bogey on the par-3 fourth, then birdied the next four holes. He tapped in for birdie on the 167-yard 17th after a near ace.

Cam Davis (65), Adam Svensson (66) and Matt NeSmith (70) were five shots back at 11 under.

Second-round leader Taylor Pendrith had a double bogey and four bogeys in a 73 that left him six shots back.

___ AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Matt Kuchar reacts after making his putt on the first green during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Maverick McNealy watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Patrick Fishburn watches his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Friday, July 26, 2024, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Jhonattan Vegas reacts after missing a putt on the first green during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Matt NeSmith hits out of a fairway bunker on the second hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Maverick McNealy hits on the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Sahith Theegala watches his tee shot on the second green during the third round of the 3M Open golf tournament at the Tournament Players Club, Saturday, July 27, 2024, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Canadian Taylor Pendrith leads the 3M Open in pursuit of his 2nd victory of the year
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jacob Bridgeman shoots an 8-under 63 at the TPC Twin Cities to take the 3M Open lead
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tiger Woods watches 15-year-old son Charlie shoot a 12-over 82 in US Junior Amateur at...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Xander the Great! Schauffele wins the British Open for his 2nd major this year
The Latest
Firefighters get some help from cooler temperatures after California's largest wildfire...11m ago
'Gen Z feels the Kamalove': Youth-led progressive groups hope Harris will energize young...27m ago
All he does is win gold medals: Caeleb Dressel captures 8th gold as anchor of US relay...31m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy of J. Alburl, the Imprints

How a food court shooting led a 12-year-old chef to Aviva by Kameel’s kitchen
The first birthday without Rosalynn Carter: Plains still celebrates her
EXCLUSIVE: King Center embarks on $100 million reinvention plan