Jewish House Democrats, Rep. Omar tangle anew over Israel

The remarks that drew the most attention came when she said, "We have seen unthinkable atrocities committed by the U.S., Hamas, Israel, Afghanistan, and the Taliban. I asked @SecBlinken where people are supposed to go for justice."

Late Wednesday, Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., and 11 other Jewish House Democrats issued a two-paragraph statement labeling her remarks offensive and misguided. They said she should “clarify" what she meant.

“Ignoring the differences between democracies governed by the rule of law and contemptible organizations that engage in terrorism at best discredits one's intended argument and at worst reflects deep-seated prejudice," they wrote.

They said that while the U.S. and Israel are “imperfect" and merit occasional criticism, “False equivalencies give cover to terrorist groups."

Omar tweeted back that was “shameful" that fellow Democrats who sometimes seek her support on issues didn't ask her for an explanation by simply calling her.

“The islamophobic tropes in this statement are offensive. The constant harassment & silencing from the signers of this letter is unbearable," she wrote.

She said her comments did not reflect prejudice and cited an International Criminal Court investigation of the recent fighting between Israel and Hamas. “You might try to undermine these investigations or deny justice to their victims but history has thought us that the truth can’t be hidden or silenced forever," she wrote.

She also wrote, “Every time I speak out on human rights I am inundated with death threats.” She posted an excerpt of an expletive-laden voice mail she said she’d just received with a caller hoping she gets “what’s coming for you.”

Underscoring the schisms within the party, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., a progressive freshman, lashed out Thursday at Omar's Democratic detractors.

“I’m not surprised when Republicans attack Black women for standing up for human rights," she tweeted. “But when it’s Democrats, it’s especially hurtful. We’re your colleagues. Talk to us directly. Enough with the anti-Blackness and Islamophobia."

In a sign of what Republicans might attempt when the House returns next week from recess, the National Republican Congressional Committee tweeted Thursday, "@Housedemocrats must vote to strip anti-Semite @IlhanMN of her committee assignments."

Such an effort would attract attention but likely fail in the Democratic-run chamber. The NRCC is the House GOP campaign organization.