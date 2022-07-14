Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website

Icelandic authorities will cooperate with U.S. officials if a request for mutual legal assistance is received, but the government doesn't have jurisdiction to investigate crimes by subjects located in other countries, Sveinn Guðmarsson, a spokesperson for the Iceland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, said in a statement Thursday.

The FBI's Boston office, which has said it was looking into the site, declined to comment Thursday. A message seeking comment was also left with spokespersons for Rachael Rollins, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, who has also spoken out against the site.

The 1984 Hosting Co., which also didn't comment Thursday, has previously said it doesn’t “host those who advocate violence, terror, suppression or hatred" but declined to address the Jewish community's concerns.