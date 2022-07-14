BreakingNews
1 dead in shooting at West Midtown apartment complex
ajc logo
X

Jewish group asks Iceland to act on pro-Palestine website

National & World News
Updated 41 minutes ago
A Jewish advocacy group is calling on Iceland’s government to take action against a pro-Palestine website seeking to “dismantle” various Boston-area Jewish institutions that’s being hosted by an Icelandic internet company

BOSTON (AP) — A Jewish advocacy group is calling on Iceland's government to take action against a pro-Palestine website seeking to "dismantle" various Boston-area Jewish institutions that's being hosted by an Icelandic internet company.

The Anti-Defamation League, in a letter Wednesday to Iceland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, said it has already voiced its concerns about the “Mapping Project" to Iceland’s ambassador to the U.S. and its national police but hasn't received a “substantive response.”

The website features an interactive map of Massachusetts listing nearly 500 institutions — many of them Jewish — and accusing them of complicity in a range of “harms," including ethnic cleansing, colonialism and Zionism.

It is hosted by the 1984 Hosting Co., of Reykjavík.

“We deeply regret the apparent lackadaisical attitude of Icelandic officials toward this threat to the Jewish community and ask that your government take expeditious measures to prevent this website from being hosted in your country,” Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL's CEO wrote in the letter.

Icelandic authorities will cooperate with U.S. officials if a request for mutual legal assistance is received, but the government doesn't have jurisdiction to investigate crimes by subjects located in other countries, Sveinn Guðmarsson, a spokesperson for the Iceland's Ministry for Foreign Affairs, said in a statement Thursday.

The FBI's Boston office, which has said it was looking into the site, declined to comment Thursday. A message seeking comment was also left with spokespersons for Rachael Rollins, U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, who has also spoken out against the site.

The 1984 Hosting Co., which also didn't comment Thursday, has previously said it doesn’t “host those who advocate violence, terror, suppression or hatred" but declined to address the Jewish community's concerns.

Editors' Picks
The Braves lost a series. The Mets proved a point21h ago
Five observations on the Braves and Mets race going forward
20h ago
Man killed after trying to break up fight at DeKalb gas station
Rodeo accident in NW Georgia kills aspiring teacher from Canton
19h ago
Rodeo accident in NW Georgia kills aspiring teacher from Canton
19h ago
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case
The Latest
WNBA's Griner gets support at trial from character witnesses
7m ago
Planners break ground for new Gulf War memorial in DC
8m ago
US stocks fall as JPMorgan releases weak earnings, warning
12m ago
Featured
DeKalb police recruits were searching for clues to the identify of the the dead child found in DeKalb. This photograph was published in the March 2, 1999 Atlanta Constitution. The search for clues required 23 years. AJC PRINT ARCHIVES

Credit: AJC Print Archives

How the AJC covered the 1999 death of 6-year-old William DaShawn Hamilton
21h ago
Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
23h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top