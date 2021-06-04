Jets' Scheifele suspended 4 games for late hit on Evans

“It is apparent to our department that his intention on this place is to deliver a hard, violent check to an opponent with the outcome of the play and the game already decided," the department of player safety said.

Before the suspension was handed down, Jets coach Paul Maurice defended Scheifele’s hit, saying it was “clean.”

“For me the feet are on the ice, the arms are tucked in and it’s a body contact,” he told reporters during a videoconference. “That’s the way I see it. ... You need to do everything you can to stop a goal from being scored. It was a heavy, heavy hit for sure, but it was clean."

The 6-foot-3 Scheifele led Winnipeg in scoring with 63 points on 21 goals and 42 assists in 56 regular-season games. He had just 12 penalty minutes.

“He (Scheifele) is a big, strong, powerful man that can skate," Maurice said. "In order to try and cut that play off, he was skating pretty good. He wasn’t striding through the hit by any means. It was a hell of a hit, it was hard. Good on Evans, he took the hit to make the play."

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday night in Winnipeg.

“We have to find a way to win the next game,” Jets forward Andrew Copp said. “I think that’s all we’re worried about right now.”

Montreal Canadiens' Jake Evans (71) scores an empty-net goal as Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) defends during the third period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: JOHN WOODS Credit: JOHN WOODS

