Jets rookie Malachi Corley has TD overturned after he drops ball before goal line vs. Texans

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malachi Corley thought he scored his first NFL touchdown for the New York Jets — but the rookie wide receiver dropped the ball before he crossed the goal line.

And it rolled out of the end zone. So, no touchdown, a turnover for the Jets and one huge rookie mistake.

With the Jets at the Texans 19 early in the second quarter, Corley took the toss from Aaron Rodgers and zipped down the right sideline. Corley sped into the end zone, but just before he crossed the goal line, he dropped the ball out of his right hand to celebrate.