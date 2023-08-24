Jets rookie Jerome Kapp gets social media salute from Eminem for 'Hard Knocks' performance

Jerome Kapp went from undrafted rookie wide receiver to social media sensation after doing his best Eminem impression

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
1 hour ago
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Jerome Kapp went from undrafted rookie wide receiver to social media sensation after doing his best Eminem impression.

And the New York Jets wide receiver's performance on HBO's “Hard Knocks” even got the rap superstar's attention.

Eminem posted a "salute" emoji on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday night while quote-tweeting Kapp's performance of the rapper's freestyle from the 2002 film "8 Mile."

Kapp, a former standout at Division II Kutztown University in Pennsylvania, participated in the Jets' rookie talent show during training camp, which was included in the “Hard Knocks” episode that first aired Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old Kapp took the microphone — wearing a beanie and a hoodie like Eminem in the film — and performed for nearly two minutes in front of the entire Jets team with the background tracks playing.

And many teammates joined in rapping the expletive-filled lyrics word for word with Kapp, who received a standing ovation — including from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Kapp, who's trying to make the Jets' roster, has had a solid training camp. He'll have one more chance to make his mark on the football field this summer in New York's preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday night.

And if he survives the final cuts, that might make for quite an encore performance.

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

