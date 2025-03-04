Nation & World News
Jets releasing wide receiver Davante Adams as new regime continues roster overhaul, AP source says

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press the New York Jets are releasing wide receiver Davante Adams ahead of the start of the NFL’s new league year next week
FILE- New York Jets wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, file)

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

The New York Jets are releasing wide receiver Davante Adams ahead of the start of the NFL’s new league year next week, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The move, which was expected, will save the Jets $29.9 million in salary cap space. It follows the team's announcement on Feb. 13 that they're also moving on this offseason from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Adams' longtime teammate and friend.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team didn’t announce the move. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the Jets’ decision to release Adams.

Adams was acquired by the Jets from Las Vegas last October for a third-round pick in this year's draft. The 32-year-old three-time All-Pro was scheduled to make a non-guaranteed $35.64 million in each of the next two years. That hefty price tag made him a likely salary cap cut this offseason, especially after the Jets' new regime — general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn — decided to go in another direction at quarterback.

Adams caught 67 passes for 854 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games with the Jets. He also had 18 catches for 209 yards and a TD in three games with the Raiders last year, giving him five straight seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

