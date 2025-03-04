Jets releasing wide receiver Davante Adams as new regime continues roster overhaul, AP source says

The New York Jets are releasing wide receiver Davante Adams ahead of the start of the NFL’s new league year next week, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The move, which was expected, will save the Jets $29.9 million in salary cap space. It follows the team's announcement on Feb. 13 that they're also moving on this offseason from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Adams' longtime teammate and friend.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team didn’t announce the move. NFL Network and ESPN first reported the Jets’ decision to release Adams.