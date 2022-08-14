ajc logo
Jets QB Zach Wilson having knee surgery Tuesday in LA

New York Jets' Zach Wilson walks on the sidelines after he is taken off the field following an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson walks on the sidelines after he is taken off the field following an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

National & World News
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr., Associated Press
39 minutes ago
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets' second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia.

The procedure to repair the meniscus, which will be performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache, will determine how long Wilson will be sidelined. Wilson is currently expected to be out two to four weeks based on initial tests, but there's a chance he could be out longer depending on the condition of the knee when ElAttrache operates.

“We're optimistic,” coach Robert Saleh said Sunday after practice. “But he's not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision.”

Saleh said Wilson was traveling to Los Angeles on Sunday to prepare for the procedure.

It was initially feared that Wilson suffered a serious — and potentially season-ending — when he went down when he tried to juke past the Eagles' Nakobe Dean. He appeared to injure his knee when planting — without contact — to cut on Philadelphia’s grass field.

Tests after the game indicated the ACL was intact, and an MRI on Saturday morning revealed the bone bruise and torn meniscus.

There remains a chance Wilson could be play in the season opener against Baltimore on Sept. 11. Otherwise, veteran Joe Flacco, who ran the first-team offense Sunday, would start in Wilson’s place against his former team.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

New York Jets' Zach Wilson is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson is taken off the field after an injury during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

New York Jets' Zach Wilson throws during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

