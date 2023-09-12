Jets QB Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon, AP source says

BreakingNews
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
1 hour ago
Aaron Rodgers has a torn left Achilles tendon, according to a person familiar with the diagnosis, and the quarterback likely will miss the rest of the New York Jets' season.

An MRI on Tuesday confirmed the four-time NFL MVP's injury, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team didn’t announce it. Coach Robert Saleh was scheduled to speak to reporters on a video call later Tuesday.

NFL Network first reported Rodgers tore the Achilles tendon, confirming the Jets’ fears.

"Concerned with his Achilles," Saleh said after the Jets' 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo on Monday night. "MRI is probably going to confirm what we think is going to happen, so prayers tonight. But it's not good."

On his fourth regular-season snap in a Jets uniform, Rodgers tried to avoid a rushing Leonard Floyd, who wrapped up the quarterback and spun him down to the MetLife Stadium turf. Rodgers stood up after a few moments, looked over to the Jets' sideline and then sat on the turf — seemingly knowing he was seriously hurt.

He needed help from trainers to get to New York’s sideline, where he was taken to the blue medical tent to be examined. Rodgers then got on a cart to go to the locker room, hopped off near the tunnel and limped inside.

Zach Wilson replaced Rodgers just 3:45 into the game and finished 14 of 21 for 140 yards with a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson and an interception in the victory.

The third-year quarterback will now start for the Jets on Sunday at Dallas – and the foreseeable future.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

