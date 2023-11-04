Jets QB Aaron Rodgers, at the Breeders' Cup, tells NBC he still hopes to play this season

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reaffirmed Saturday that he hopes to be back on the field this season

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reaffirmed Saturday that he hopes to be back on the field this season.

The 39-year-old quarterback, who was among those in the crowd at Santa Anita Park for the Breeders' Cup on Saturday, told NBC Sports that he is rehabbing daily and "feeling good." Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut with the Jets on Sept. 11.

“It's a process, step by step, day by day," Rodgers said in the interview. “There’s some great days, some rough days. But the goal for me is to come back this year. It’s got to be — otherwise, I think it’d be a lot of rehab in vain. We’ll see what happens. I’ve got to hit some markers before that. I’ve got to be able to move around. I’ve got to be able to avoid putting myself in harm’s way.”

There have been some signs of hope — the most recent coming last weekend when he dropped back and put some weight on his injured left leg as he threw several passes during warmups before the Jets' game against the New York Giants. The Jets won 13-10 in overtime, pushing their winning streak to three games and improving to 4-3 on the season.

Zach Wilson, who took over for Rodgers at quarterback, will try to match a career best by winning his fourth consecutive start when the Jets play host to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

“The team’s been playing good,” Rodgers said. "Proud of Zach, proud of the boys, we’re 4-3, we’ve got a big one on Monday night and one coming up on NBC the following week. So, excited to head back there (Sunday) and see the fellas, cheer on a win and keep getting better.”

Rodgers is a longtime horse racing enthusiast. His pick for Saturday's Breeders' Cup Classic was the Japanese horse Ushba Tesoro — the No. 8 horse in the race. Rodgers picked him because his jersey number is 8, and told NBC that he still regrets not betting the 8 in the Kentucky Derby back in May.

The No. 8 in the Derby, Mage, won at 15-1 odds — meaning Rodgers missed a sizable payday.

