Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

Saleh said White would be limited at practice Wednesday after twice being forced out of New York's 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday after taking big hits to his midsection. He returned both times but was sent to the hospital after the game to be examined further.

White told The Associated Press at a charity event Tuesday night his "ribs are good" and was waiting to get clearance from doctors.

“We're still working as if he's playing this week,” Saleh said, adding that Wilson's promotion was just “a coincidence” in timing.

Joe Flacco, who started the first three games of the season, will be the No. 3 quarterback after serving as White's backup the last three weeks.

The Jets wanted Wilson to sit as part of a mental and physical “reset” to focus on fundamentals such as extending the pocket, moving the football and getting his footwork corrected.

“He's been good,” Saleh said. “Obviously, it's not over. Continue working and understanding you're the next man up."

Saleh reiterated his previous stance that the plan is to have Wilson back on the field and playing again at some point.

“I'm still in that same mindset, guys, with regards to Zach,” the coach said. "He's a very talented young man — very talented young man. We're in the business of developing guys and I've said it before: This is Mike White's opportunity and he's attacking the heck out of the opportunity and is doing a great job with it.

“But at the same time, we've still got to make sure we're doing everything we can to develop Zach to the spot we know he's capable of getting to.”

NOTES: Saleh said DL Quinnen Williams (calf), DL John Franklin-Myers (flu), CB Brandin Echols (quadriceps) and WR Corey Davis (concussion protocol) wouldn't practice Wednesday. Williams, who has a career-high 11 sacks, remains “50-50” to play, according to Saleh. ... OTs George Fant and Duane Brown were expected to be limited, as would DE Micheal Clemons. ... The Jets signed OL Eric Smith to the practice squad. It's the third stint with New York for Smith, who was most recently with Tennessee.

