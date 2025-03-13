Jets make it official and release quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's now a first-time free agent

Meanwhile, the Jets absorbed a $49 million dead money charge by cutting Rodgers, but are able to spread that over two years instead of one — $14 million this year and $35 million next year — by designating him a post-June 1 cut.

The Jets' new regime of general manager Darren Mougey and coach Aaron Glenn said on Feb. 13 that they informed Rodgers they were moving on without him. New York posted on its social media platforms at that time a picture of Rodgers in a black Jets uniform, with his back to the camera. The post read: "For everything you've given us the past two years, thank you 8."

On Monday, New York agreed to terms with former Steelers and Bears quarterback Justin Fields on a two-year deal worth $40 million with $30 million guaranteed. Fields is expected to step in as the Jets' starting quarterback.

Rodgers joins wide receiver Davante Adams and linebacker C.J. Mosley as big-name players released by the Jets this offseason.

Rodgers could have a few options to start if he still wants to play, including the Steelers, Giants and possibly the Vikings.

Rodgers was traded to the Jets in April 2023 after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers — looking to help the franchise end a Super Bowl drought that dates to the glory days of Joe Namath and the 1968 season.

Instead, Rodgers' stint was marked by a torn Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut that cost him his first season, and a disappointing 5-12 finish last season during which both coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas were fired.

Rodgers finished his Jets tenure with six wins — including the victory during which he was injured — in 18 starts. His 28 touchdown passes and 3,897 yards passing last year both rank third for a single season in franchise history. But he lacked some mobility early in his return and then dealt with a few additional leg injuries, including a significant hamstring ailment that hobbled him.

Rodgers has 503 regular-season touchdown passes (fifth in NFL history), joining Tom Brady (649), Drew Brees (571), Peyton Manning (539) and Brett Favre (508) as the only players to throw at least 500. His 62,952 yards passing rank seventh in NFL history.

