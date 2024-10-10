Jets interim Jeff Ulbrich replaces Nathaniel Hackett with Todd Downing as the offense's play caller

“After a lot of time to think about it, and I did not make this decision easily, by any means, I'm going to make Todd Downing the play caller for the New York Jets moving forward,” Ulbrich said. "This is more a byproduct of a different take on things. Not saying it's a better or worse take on things, by any means.

“But it's just a different take on things. A fresh approach.”

Ulbrich took over as coach Tuesday after owner Woody Johnson stunningly fired Robert Saleh with the team off to a 2-3 start and on a two-game losing streak. New York can move into a tie with Buffalo for first place in the division with a win.

But things need to get a lot better on offense first for that to happen.

The Jets with Rodgers at quarterback have been inconsistent this season and appeared conservative and predictable in the team's past two games, in particular. Hackett's performance has been criticized by many fans and media, who thought the Jets needed a change. There were reports Saleh was considering making a similar move to demote Hackett before he was fired.

Ulbrich, who said he’ll retain his duties as defensive coordinator while also serving as interim coach, agreed with trying something different.

“Ultimately, Todd will have the full say on the game plan and ultimately the plays that are called within the game,” Ulbrich said.

New York is ranked 27th overall in offense and last in the NFL in rushing.

“We’ve got to be assertive,” Ulbrich said. "We’ve got to play with confidence. We’ve got to run off the ball. We’ve got to play on our terms. Can’t be afraid of mistakes and half-stepping. ...

“And I’m very confident we're going to see that Monday night.”

Ulbrich said he spoke to Rodgers, who is close to Hackett from their time together in Green Bay, about the move and trying to improve the offense. Hackett was hired in 2023 to replace Mike LaFleur — and Rodgers was traded to the Jets a few months later.

“It was obviously, not necessarily shock, but we all are familiar with the relationship he has with Nathaniel,” Ulbrich said. “They're very, very good friends and they go back a long ways.

"He understood the decision and he was supportive of the decision.”

Ulbrich, a former NFL linebacker and longtime defensive assistant with an energetic, straight-talking approach, said he wants to try to also have “an influence” on the offense.

“I'm going to really look hard at this week and how I can find those places to infuse my personality into that side of the ball,” Ulbrich said. "From a strategic or from a schematic standpoint, I don't know if there'll be a ton of input. But as far as style of play, absolutely.

"The way this thing looks on Monday night, I'm hopeful that I can infuse that into them."

Downing joined Saleh's staff last year as the passing game coordinator and added coaching the quarterbacks to his duties before this season. The 44-year-old Downing is a longtime NFL assistant who has also served as an offensive coordinator for the Raiders (2017) and Titans (2021-22).

“For every Tennessee offense that I ever won against when when Todd was the play caller there, they were tough, they were ruthless, they finished, they ran the ball," Ulbrich said. "They played on their terms. And there’s definitely a style that appealed to me in that way."

Injuries

Ulbrich said Rodgers (ankle/hamstring) will be limited at practice, but will be fine to play. ... CB Michael Carter II (back) won't practice. ... TE Tyler Conklin (hip) will be limited. ... Ulbrich said RT Morgan Moses, who missed the past two games with a knee injury, is “on track to play.” ... LB C.J. Mosley (toe) will see increased action in practice after missing the past three games. ... DT Leki Fotu (hamstring) remains on injured reserve, but Ulbrich is hopeful he could play on Monday night.

