Jets have Aaron Rodgers sit out their joint practice with the Commanders because of rainy weather

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is sitting out the team's joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Thursday as a precaution because of inclement weather.

With heavy rain moving through the area at the start of the practice, coach Robert Saleh pulled Rodgers from participating.

The 40-year-old Rodgers is coming off a torn left Achilles tendon that ended his season last year after just four snaps. He has been healthy, participated fully in every previous practice and looked good on the field during training camp this summer.