X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jets' Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner wins AP Defensive Rookie

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday, taking 46 first-place votes

PHOENIX (AP) — It’s all about that Sauce.

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award Thursday, taking 46 first-place votes.

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson finished second with 129 points, getting three first-place votes.

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen came in third with 73 points, including one first-place vote.

Gardner, the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, started every game for the Jets. He had two interceptions and allowed just 33 catches on 73 targets. Gardner was a first-team All-Pro, becoming the first rookie cornerback to achieve the honor since Hall of Famer Ronnie Lott in 1981.

Gardner and Garrett Wilson are the third teammates to win the offensive and defensive rookie awards in the same season. Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore did it with the Saints in 2017 and Detroit’s Mel Farr and Lem Barney did it in 1967.

Other awards announced Thursday:

DeMeco Ryans, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. He is now the head coach of the Texans.

Nick Bosa made it a landslide for the AP Defensive Player of the Year award. San Francisco’s All-Pro defensive end received 46 first-place votes after leading the NFL with 18 1/2 sacks in the regular season.

Justin Jefferson ran away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award. Minnesota’s All-Pro wide receiver got 35 first-place votes and earned 192 points, outdistancing runner up Patrick Mahomes by a significant margin.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: Scot Tucker

Credit: Scot Tucker

Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Credit: Scot Tucker

Credit: Scot Tucker

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Hawks make flurry of moves ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Trades make Hawks better but still not good enough to beat East’s best
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

These Braves will compete in the World Baseball Classic
2h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-UGA players Davis, Dean bypassed by Falcons are now in Super Bowl LVII
7h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-UGA players Davis, Dean bypassed by Falcons are now in Super Bowl LVII
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

For Georgia Tech, success of the Tech Way collective ‘imperative’
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Live Updates I Aid, rescues in quake-hit Turkey, Syria
9m ago
Ukraine's Zelenskyy makes emotional appeal for EU membership
19m ago
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism
25m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
4h ago
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top