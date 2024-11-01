Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jets' Garrett Wilson makes a jaw-dropping, 1-handed TD catch vs. Texans

Garrett Wilson made a dazzling acrobatic, one-handed 26-yard touchdown catch that gave the New York Jets the lead against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter and sent the MetLife Stadium crowd into a frenzy
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

AP

AP

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (AP)
1 hour ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Garrett Wilson made a dazzling acrobatic, one-handed 26-yard touchdown catch that gave the New York Jets the lead against the Houston Texans in the fourth quarter and sent the MetLife Stadium crowd into a frenzy.

With the Jets facing third-and-19 from the Texans 26, Aaron Rodgers tossed the ball up toward Wilson in the end zone. And the Jets star receiver did the rest.

Looking like the Michael Jordan Nike logo, Wilson snared the pass in the air with both legs spread out and was able to land inside the end zone.

The play was initially called an incomplete pass, but a video replay review confirmed that Wilson's shin was down in the end zone and a touchdown was called to give the Jets a 14-10 lead with 12:54 left in the fourth quarter.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Garrett Wilson makes eye-popping TD catch, Jets beat Texans 21-13 to snap 5-game skid38m ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Jets rookie Malachi Corley has TD overturned after he drops ball before goal line vs...2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Winston throws 3 TD passes as Browns stun Jackson, Ravens 29-24 to end 5-game losing...
Placeholder Image

AP

Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary TD to Noah Brown gives Commanders 18-15 win over Bears
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Embattled Republican candidate fights on in North Carolina governor's race5m ago
Hakeem Jeffries chooses calm over chaos as Democrats work to win the House majority9m ago
Trump makes anti-trans attacks central to his campaign's closing argument14m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

The deep-red county that shows how early voting has transformed in Georgia
For Zell Miller and his college, a full-circle moment eight decades later
Feel like Atlanta’s October has been exceptionally dry? You’d be right