Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Jets beat the Stars 4-0 to force Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinal series

Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Thursday night to force a sixth game in the Western Conference semifinal series
Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates his goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with Kyle Connor (81) during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) celebrates his goal against Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) with Kyle Connor (81) during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 1 hour ago

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 22 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Thursday night to force a sixth game in the Western Conference semifinal series.

With Edmonton awaiting the winner in the conference final, the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Jets avoided elimination to send the series back to Dallas for Game 6 on Saturday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals and Mark Scheifele and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored to back Hellebuyck in his second shutout of the playoffs.

Jake Oettinger stopped 31 shots for Dallas. Stars captain Jamie Benn sucker-punched Scheifele during a late scrum, with Benn given a misconduct penalty and possibly facing a suspension for Game 6.

Scheifele opened the scoring at 6:17 of the second period with a shot that deflected off two Dallas players. Scheifele's wrist shot from the right side hit Wyatt Johnston's stick, then struck Thomas Harley skate in front of the net.

Tyler Seguin missed a chance to tie it when hit the left post on a close-range shot with 3:19 left in the second. The Jets got a late power play in the period when Mason Marchment was called for holding Ehlers, but Oettinger thwarted the best scoring chance when Gabriel Vilardi's shot hit the goalie in the back after he got turned around on a wide scramble.

Ehlers made it 2-0 on a two-man advantage at 2:20 of the third, beating Oettinger in close from the right side. Dallas' Alexander Petrovic and Esa Lindell were called for tripping penalties in an 11-second span.

Vladislav Namestnikov scored on another power with 7:53 left, firing a wrist shot from the slot over Oettinger.

Ehlers had a short-handed empty-netter in the final minute.

Scheifele also had an assist, and Kyle Connor and Neal Pionk each had two assists to help the Jets improve to 6-1 at home this postseason. They are 0-5 on the road.

___

AP NHL playoffs: https://apnews.com/hub/stanley-cup and https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) and Dallas Stars players push and shove at the end of a play during third period NHL playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) makes a save as Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele (55) looks for the bouncing puck during second period NHL playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) makes a save on Dallas Stars' Mason Marchment (27) as Dylan Demelo (2) defends during first period NHL playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Dallas Stars' Roope Hintz (24) reacts after a face-off against Winnipeg Jets' Morgan Barron (right) during first period NHL playoff hockey action in Winnipeg, Thursday, May 15, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Winnipeg Jets' Adam Lowry (17) celebrates after his goal against the Dallas Stars during the second period of Game 2 of a second-round NHL hockey playoff series in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Friday, May 9, 2025. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Connor Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets beat Stars 4-0 in Game 2 to tie series

Hellebuyck and Jets back on road in NHL playoffs at Dallas; Florida seeks to get even vs. Toronto

Reilly Smith scores with 0.4 seconds left, Golden Knights stun Oilers 4-3 in Game 3

The Latest

An electronic display advises commuters of potential NJ Transit service disruptions at the Secaucus Junction station in Secaucus, N.J., Wednesday, May 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

New Jersey Transit train engineers go on strike, leaving some 350,000 commuters in the lurch

7m ago

Nuggets and Thunder set for winner-take-all showdown Sunday in Game 7

19m ago

Live updates: Trump wraps up Mideast tour, meet business leaders, visit interfaith place of worship

30m ago

Featured

Gov. Brian Kemp, here speaking about Hurricane Helene relief bills in May 8, strategically vetoed a few bills in the final hours of Georgia's bill-signing period. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp’s final flourish: Strategic vetoes, barbed warnings and a Trump pivot

The bills Gov. Kemp signed include an 'America First' license plate, expanding the General Assembly's investigative power and potentially allowing Trump to recoup legal fees

Where’s the mail? Postal Service’s Georgia facility dogged by problems

Georgia mail delivery is among the worst in the U.S. though it has improved from the tremendous dip following the 2024 opening of the regional processing center in Palmetto.

Predictions: Falcons return to win column, make playoffs with this schedule

Game-by-game predictions give Atlanta a winning season for 2025.