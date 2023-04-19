Jets' Barron receives 75-plus stitches after skate to face

Barron was injured in the first period during a big scramble in front of the Vegas Golden Knights' net in Game 1 of the teams' Western Conference first-round series, which Winnipeg won 5-1. As players collapsed around the front of the net in pursuit of a loose puck, Vegas goalie Laurent Brossoit's skate cut Barron.

“I was trying to figure out if the puck went in because it was pretty close,” Barron said. “I saw the skate coming. It was an unlucky play. The first thought was that I could see out of the (right) eye was the main thing."