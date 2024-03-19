Jets agree to 1-year deal with former Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams, AP source says

The New York Jets have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams on a one-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The 29-year-old Williams visited the Jets' facility Tuesday and reportedly had meetings with other teams scheduled — but New York didn’t let him leave its building without a deal.

NFL Network first reported the agreement between Williams and the Jets and said it’s worth up to $15 million.

Williams gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers another playmaker as a complement to No. 1 wide receiver Garrett Wilson in what should be a much-improved offense this season. Along with Rodgers expecting to be fully healthy after tearing his left Achilles tendon four plays into his debut for New York, the Jets rebuilt their offensive line by signing left tackle Tyron Smith and left guard John Simpson and acquiring Morgan Moses from Baltimore in a trade last week.

Williams is coming off a torn ACL suffered in the Chargers' third game last season. He had a strong start before the injury, catching 19 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. Williams was released by Los Angeles last week, a move that freed up $20 million in salary cap space.

Williams, the seventh overall pick out of Clemson in 2017, was entering the final year of a contract extension worth $60 million that included $40 million guaranteed before his release by the Chargers.

He has 309 catches for 4,806 yards and 31 touchdowns in 88 career games.

