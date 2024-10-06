Nation & World News

Jets add QB Adrian Martinez to roster for game against Vikings

The New York Jets have activated third-string quarterback Adrian Martinez for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs between New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) runs between New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (95) during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Sept. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
54 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — The New York Jets have activated third-string quarterback Adrian Martinez for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Martinez would serve as an emergency quarterback behind starter Aaron Rodgers and backup Tyrod Taylor.

The 40-year-old Rodgers had a sore left knee after last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos but said he felt “pretty good” on Friday.

As expected, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley will miss his third straight game because of an injured toe. The veteran was limited in practice this week and had been listed as doubtful for the game.

Mosley had sustained a bruised right big toe in the first half of New York's 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.

Jets receiver Malachi Corley was also inactive, as were T Morgan Moses, OL Max Mitchell, RB Israel Abanikanda, and CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

The Vikings have elevated running back Myles Gaskin and safety Bobby McCain to the active roster. Their inactives were WR Trishton Jackson, QB Brett Rypien, CR Fabian Moreau, CB Dwight McGlothern, DL Jalen Redmond, and T Walter Rouse.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ game-day injury report: Punter Bradley Pinion has neck spasms
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Sam Darnold and undefeated Vikings dominate first half and hang on to beat Packers 31-29
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ injury report: Troy Andersen out, JD Bertrand in for Bucs game
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bills WR Khalil Shakir, DT Austin Johnson and safety Taylor Rapp ruled out against Texans
The Latest
A strike on a mosque kills 19 as Israel bombards northern Gaza and southern Beirut8m ago
Voters in North Carolina and Georgia have bigger problems than politics. Helene changed...23m ago
Pope names 21 new cardinals, significantly increasing the pool who will one day elect his...23m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Atlanta ‘bike bus’ offers school car line alternative
Atlanta plastic surgeon ruined patients’ faces, lawsuits allege
Braves come to grips with the end of a season that came with so much hardship