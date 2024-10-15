Jets' Aaron Rodgers throws a 52-yard Hail Mary to Allen Lazard to end the first half vs. Bills

After a quick huddle, officials ruled it a touchdown — stunning the Bills and sending the Jets and their fans into a frenzy. Rodgers raised both arms to signal a TD and running back Breece Hall hugged him.

It's the fourth Hail Mary Rodgers has completed in his career, with the first three coming while with Green Bay.

The ball traveled 61.4 yards in the air — the longest completion by a Jets quarterback since Next Gen Stats began compiling statistics in 2016.

The Hail Mary even had Jets Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath excited on social media.

"What a play!" Namath wrote on X. "Talk about making the team and fans feel better about going in to the half."

