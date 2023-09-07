Jets' Aaron Rodgers shows support for unvaccinated tennis star Novak Djokovic

Aaron Rodgers crossed an item off his sports bucket list and then made a statement with a more visible crossout

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. – Associated Press
6 hours ago
X

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers crossed an item off his sports bucket list — and then made a statement with a more visible crossout.

The New York Jets quarterback attended the U.S. Open on Sunday, something he said he'd like to do for the first time since he's playing in the New York/New Jersey area after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers.

To mark the occasion, Rodgers posted a picture on a since-expired Instagram story of No. 2 seed Novak Djokovic from his seat with the words: "Bucket list" with a green check mark emoji, along with, "being able to witness the greatness of (at)djokernole in person at #arthurashestadium."

Above the picture of Djokovic, who's about to serve, Rodgers used a red line to cross out a Moderna logo on an ad on a side panel. He also posted a goat emoji with the hashtag: “novaxdjokovic.”

The 36-year-old Djokovic reached his record 47th Grand Slam semifinal after not being able to play in the U.S. Open last year because he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Well, I’m a big fan of Novak and I got to see him in person,” Rodgers said. “I took that photo and then realized that there was a little Moderna sign in the background. Novak is one of the most fit athletes in the world and I think that anybody looking at the situation realizes how ridiculous it was to not allow him into the country with (his) level of fitness and the way he takes care of his body.

"Like him, I care about health and I was just having a little bit of fun with it.”

Rodgers made headlines two years ago when he was asked about his vaccination status and said, “Yeah, I’m immunized.” The four-time NFL MVP later acknowledged misleading some people about his status, confirming he was not vaccinated, before testing positive for COVID-19 and missing one game during the 2021 season.

Rodgers had said he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations at that time because he's allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots.

Djokovic plays unseeded Ben Shelton in one men's semifinal Friday, while No. 1 seed Carlos Alcaraz takes on third-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the other. The winners of those matches play in the final Sunday.

Rodgers and the Jets open their season on Monday night at home against the Buffalo Bills.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Democratic Cobb lawmaker to seek Georgia’s 6th District seat in Congress5h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Report: Elton John has left his Atlanta residence after 32 years
6h ago

Credit: AP

Ex-Georgia GOP chair seeks to punish Fulton prosecutor over legal brochure
8h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Former Atlanta superintendent Herring hired by organization
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Survey: University System of Georgia faculty report dissatisfaction
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff tops Karolina Muchova to reach the US Open final. The match was delayed by a...
7m ago
Lions spoil Chiefs' celebration of Super Bowl title by rallying for a 21-20 win in the...
7m ago
Climate protester glues feet to floor, interrupting Coco Gauff's US Open semifinal win...
14m ago
Featured

YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
Uga: The story of Georgia’s live bulldog mascot began in 1956
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top